Cardinals pitcher Flaherty to make season debut vs Pirates

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty will make his first start of the season in the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol made the surprise announcement before the first game of a day-night doubleheader against the Pirates on Tuesday. Flaherty had been scheduled to make his third rehab start at Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday. Marmol said he will be held to around 60 pitches.