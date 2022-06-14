Cardinals pitcher Flaherty to make season debut vs Pirates

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty will make his first start of the season in the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.
Flaherty had a platelet-rich-plasma injection in his shoulder in early March to combat inflammation. He has been impressive in two rehab starts at Memphis, allowing just one run in seven total innings.
Flaherty, 26, is considered the ace of the Cardinals staff and has a career record of 32-24 with a 3.34 ERA. He went 9-2 last season with a 3.22 ERA before the shoulder injury cut his season short.
___
More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports