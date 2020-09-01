The Reds are 9-12 against NL Central teams. Cincinnati has hit 54 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Jesse Winker leads the club with 10, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.
The Cardinals are 8-7 in division play. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .337, good for fourth in the National League. Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with a mark of .486.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 19 extra base hits and is batting .254.
Dexter Fowler leads the Cardinals with four home runs home runs and is slugging .492.
INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Andrew Miller: (left shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).
