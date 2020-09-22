The 25-year-old Hudson, who won 16 games last season, will finish 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in eight starts this season.
Whitley is the last Cardinals player that was part of the team’s COVID-19 outbreak to return. The reason he’s been out so long has been elbow soreness. He threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings in two appearances before he was sidelined.
