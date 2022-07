Cardinals-Reds game postponed because of rain

St. Louis won the first two games of the series 11-3 and 7-3. The teams will meet in the first game after the All-Star break on Friday in Cincinnati.

The final game of the three-game set was called at 12:31 p.m. local time. It will be made up on Sept. 17 as part of a day-night doubleheader.

ST. LOUIS — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds was postponed on Sunday because of rain.

The rainout stalled the comeback of St. Louis pitcher Steven Matz, who was scheduled to start. Matz returned from the 15-day injured list on Sunday and would have made his first appearance since May 22 when he left the game after four pitches because of left shoulder impingement.