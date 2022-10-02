Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hits 702nd homer

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina, who also is retiring, were honored in a 46-minute ceremony before their last regular-season home game.
Pujols also hit a two-run double in the first inning. He has 2,214 RBIs, tying him with Ruth for second place on the career list behind Aaron (2,297).
