The Cardinals are 7-8 in home games. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .340, good for second in the National League. Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with a mark of .473.
The Indians are 11-5 in road games. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .329, good for fourth in the American League. Carlos Santana leads the lineup with a mark of .414.
TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 23 hits and is batting .324.
Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 14 extra base hits and 21 RBIs.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (left shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).
Indians: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
