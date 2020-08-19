The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago pitchers had a WHIP of 1.32 last year while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (undisclosed).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.