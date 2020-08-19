Chicago Cubs (15-7, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-6, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 5:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The Cardinals went 46-30 in division games in 2019. St. Louis pitchers had an ERA of 3.80 last year while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago pitchers had a WHIP of 1.32 last year while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (undisclosed).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

