The Cardinals were 71-69 after losing to Cincinnati 6-4 on Sept. 10, their previous defeat. St. Louis is 21-7 in September, tying the 1930 and 1942 Cardinals for most wins in the month.
Manny Piña added a solo homer for the NL Central champion Brewers, who have won four of five.
A night after clinching a postseason berth, the Cardinals did not start regulars Nolan Arenado, Tyler O’Neill and Tommy Edman.
Houser (10-6) allowed three hits in five innings. He has given up one earned run or none in four of his last five starts. Brent Suter, Brad Boxberger and Aaron Ashby finished a three-hitter.
Vogelbach homered in the sixth off Miles Mikolas (2-3), who allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Brewers: Reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason. The reigning NL Rookie of Year, Williams had an 8-2 record with a 2.50 ERA. ... INF Willy Adames returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game with left quadriceps discomfort. ... INF Rowdy Tellez was 1 for 3 in the start of a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. He is expected to join the Brewers on Friday in Los Angeles.
Cardinals: C Yadier Molina missed his second successive game with right shoulder stiffness.
UP NEXT
Milwaukee LHP Brett Anderson (4-9, 4.30) will face LHP J.A. Happ (9-8, 5.86) in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday. Anderson gave up six earned runs in 1 2/3 innings of a 10-2 loss to St. Louis on Sept. 22. Happ is 0-3 in his last five appearances against Milwaukee.
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports