New York outfielder Kevin Pillar received the team’s Heart and Hustle Award, voted on by former players, in a pregame presentation on the field. ... The Mets announced they will name the Spanish radio booth at Citi Field in honor of 83-year-old broadcaster Juan Alicea on Wednesday. Alicea joined the organization in April 1969 and also worked as a scout and in community relations. He’s been broadcasting since 1982, calling more than 4,000 Mets games. “Juan Alicea was an innovator and pioneer in the Spanish broadcasting field,” team president Sandy Alderson said in a statement.