Cards star Pujols hits 699th career HR, connects vs Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Albert Pujols hit his 699th career home run on Friday night, continuing his remarkable run toward history in his final season.
Pujols is trying to become the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 homers, following Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).
Pujols hit his 20th home run of the year, including 13 since the start of August. He is retiring at the end of the season.
The homer gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.
