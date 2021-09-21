Brewers: LHP Brett Anderson, on the IL since Sept. 2 after being struck in the pitching shoulder by a line drive, is scheduled to be activated and start Wednesday’s game against St. Louis. … Cain was not in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game. Cain came out of Saturday’s game with a sore groin after crashing into the wall on a sensational catch. Cain pinch-hit in the seventh and remained in center field.