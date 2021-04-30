Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright is expected to be activated from the COVID-19 IL Monday and start against the New York Mets. Wainwright has been vaccinated, but he came in close contact with a family member who has tested positive for the virus. Wainwright was scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Pirates but RHP Carlos Martinez will take his place. … RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day IL and RHP Jake Woodford was recalled from the alternate training site.