BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians take on the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.
The Indians went 49-32 on their home field in 2019. Cleveland hit 223 total home runs and averaged 8.4 hits per game last year.
The Reds went 34-47 on the road in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Cleveland leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).
Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).
