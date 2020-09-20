The Tigers are 11-22 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a collective batting average of .244 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with an average of .312.
The Indians have gone 18-17 against division opponents. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .316, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .367.
TOP PERFORMERS: Candelario leads the Tigers with 28 RBIs and is batting .312.
Cesar Hernandez leads the Indians with 56 hits and is batting .275.
INJURIES: Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee), Miguel Cabrera: (illness), Austin Romine: (wrist).
Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).
