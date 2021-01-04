Casali has a .230 average, 37 homers and 105 RBIs in seven major league seasons with Tampa Bay (2014-17) and Cincinnati (2018-20).
San Francisco opened a roster spot by unconditionally releasing left-hander Andrew Suarez, whose rights were sold to South Korea’s LG Twins.
Casali can earn $500,000 in roster bonuses, either $500,000 for making the opening day active roster or $125,000 apiece for 30, 60, 90 and 120 days on the active roster.
