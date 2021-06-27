Athletics: Melvin hinted that LF Mark Canha, who went on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained left hip that has some tendinitis, will be tough pressed to return right on time when eligible. “It’s going to be every bit of 10 days and then we’ll see where we go from there,” Melvin said. “That’s a tough one for us. You talk about stability in the leadoff spot and being acclimated to that role is not an easy thing to do and he’s done it beautifully.” Canha exited in the third inning Wednesday in Anaheim. ... RF Stephen Piscotty is resting his sprained left wrist after receiving a cortisone injection. “I’m not sure what day he’s going to start to do some baseball activity but I know the last couple days it seems like he’s turned a corner in how it’s feeling,” Melvin said.