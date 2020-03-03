Judge was shut down from hitting about a week before spring training with shoulder soreness. He experienced discomfort last Friday when he took batting practice for the second straight day in an indoor cage.
“He feels it more now in the pec,” Cashman said. “It’s moved down toward the pec. We’re just trying to figure it out and determine what’s bothering him. In the meantime, I can just tell you he is feeling better in the last 48 hours.”
Stanton was hurt during defensive drills a week ago.
“With arguably what, three and half weeks to go before opening day, I think we’d rather be safe than sorry,” Cashman said.
Cashman feels Stanton will be back in April.
