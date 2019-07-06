Baltimore Orioles (26-61, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-56, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Andrew Cashner (8-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Clayton Richard (1-4, 6.51 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Blue Jays are 11-20 against AL East teams. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .300, led by Eric Sogard with a mark of .370.

The Orioles are 12-25 in division matchups. Baltimore has slugged .401 this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .528. The Orioles won the last meeting 4-1. Dylan Bundy earned his fourth victory and Chris Davis went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Aaron Sanchez took his 12th loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 15 home runs and is batting .233. Danny Jansen is 14-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 19 home runs and is batting .239. Chance Sisco is 7-for-23 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .281 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles: 4-6, .266 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (chest), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (wrist), Randal Grichuk: day-to-day (back), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

