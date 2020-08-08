BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
The Mariners went 35-46 on their home field in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits per game last year while batting .237 as a team.
The Rockies went 28-53 away from home in 2019. Colorado hit .265 as a team with 3.6 extra base hits per game and 224 total home runs last season.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Mariners: Kendall Graveman: (neck), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
