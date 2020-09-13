The Rockies are 10-13 in home games. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .314, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .375.
The Angels are 7-16 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 66 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Mike Trout leads them with 16, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .565.
Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and is batting .302.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.