Reds: Reliever Art Warren was removed with one out in the seventh while pitching to Christian Yelich. Warren sailed a pitch to the backstop during Yelich’s at-bat and left after a quick visit by a team trainer. ... SS Kyle Farmer didn’t start for a second consecutive game as he deals with body soreness. Manager David Bell said he hopes that the rest, combined with four days off for the All-Star break, will provide adequate time for Farmer to heal. Farmer had a pinch-hit single in the ninth and remained in the game at shortstop.