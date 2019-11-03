Now 32, Castillo hit .278 with 17 homers and 64 RBIs this year for Triple-A Pawtucket.
He batted .262 with seven homers and 35 RBIs over 99 games for the Red Sox from 2014-16, then was sent outright to Pawtucket in June 2016. Because Boston removed him from the 40-man roster, Castillo’s salary didn’t count toward Boston’s luxury tax payroll. Under a change in the labor contract agreed to after the 2016 season, Castillo’s salary would count toward the tax payroll if Boston put him back on the 40-man roster and later sent him outright to the minors again.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.