He batted .262 with seven homers and 35 RBIs over 99 games for the Red Sox from 2014-16, then was sent outright to Pawtucket in June 2016. Because Boston removed him from the 40-man roster, Castillo’s salary didn’t count toward Boston’s luxury tax payroll. Under a change in the labor contract agreed to after the 2016 season, Castillo’s salary would count toward the tax payroll if Boston put him back on the 40-man roster and later sent him outright to the minors again.