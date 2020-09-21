The Reds are 19-18 against opponents from the NL Central. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .261.
The Brewers are 16-16 in division games. Milwaukee’s lineup has 68 home runs this season, Keston Hiura leads the club with 13 homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 13 home runs and has 30 RBIs.
Hiura leads the Brewers with 13 home runs and is batting .220.
INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
Brewers: Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).
