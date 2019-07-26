Colorado Rockies (48-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (46-54, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (9-5, 4.99 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (9-3, 2.36 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Colorado will play at Great American Ball Park on Friday.

The Reds are 25-24 on their home turf. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.94, Luis Castillo leads the staff with a mark of 2.44.

The Rockies are 22-31 on the road. Colorado ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .265 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .319.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 67 RBIs and is batting .258. Joey Votto is 11-for-45 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 22 home runs and is batting .288. Ryan McMahon is 8-for-30 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .293 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rockies: 2-8, .233 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (undisclosed), Derek Dietrich: day-to-day (knee), Juan Graterol: day-to-day (head), Kyle Farmer: 7-day IL (concussion), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).

Rockies Injuries: Jon Gray: day-to-day (calf), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

