BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 17 total triples last season.
The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 227 total home runs last year.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.
INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).
Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
