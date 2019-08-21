San Diego Padres (59-66, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-66, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Strahm (5-8, 5.21 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (11-5, 3.10 ERA)

LINE: Reds -152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Manny Machado and the Padres will take on the Reds Wednesday.

The Reds are 36-31 on their home turf. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.15, Sonny Gray leads the staff with a mark of 2.86.

The Padres are 30-33 on the road. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .309, led by Manny Machado with a mark of .331. The Reds won the last meeting 3-2. Gray earned his ninth victory and Freddy Galvis went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Cal Quantrill took his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 53 extra base hits and is batting .254. Aristides Aquino is 7-for-36 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 139 hits and is batting .285. Josh Naylor is 9-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .252 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Padres: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Joey Votto: (back), Derek Dietrich: (shoulder), Juan Graterol: (head), Curt Casali: (knee).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.