The Royals went 31-50 at home in 2019. Kansas City averaged 8.4 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 281 total doubles last season.
The Reds finished 34-47 in road games in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had a WHIP of 1.26 last year while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Jakob Junis: (back), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (undisclosed), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.