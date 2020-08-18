The Royals went 31-50 in home games in 2019. Kansas City hit .247 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 281 total doubles last year.
The Reds went 34-47 away from home in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.26.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Jakob Junis: (back), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).
Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (undisclosed), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
