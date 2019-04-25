Atlanta Braves (12-11, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-14, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (2-2, 5.61 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (2-1, 1.47 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit Great American Ball Park to play the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds are 6-6 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .199 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .271.

The Braves are 5-5 on the road. Atlanta ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .265 batting average, Nick Markakis leads the team with an average of .329. The Braves won the last meeting 3-1. Mike Soroka secured his first victory and Ozzie Albies went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Tanner Roark took his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with nine extra base hits and is batting .227. Iglesias has 10 hits and is batting .303 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 27 hits and is batting .307. Josh Donaldson is 12-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .194 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Matt Kemp: 10-day IL (rib), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Mike Foltynewicz: 10-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.