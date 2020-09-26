The Twins are 23-6 in home games. Minnesota has hit 91 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 16, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.
The Reds have gone 14-15 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .255.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 16 home runs and is slugging .612.
Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 27 extra base hits and 33 RBIs.
INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Luis Arraez: (knee).
Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
