Royals: SS Mondesi was activated from the 10-day IL on Tuesday, but he didn’t appear in the game. He was in the starting lineup Wednesday, batting fifth. Mondesi has been out since May 31 with a left hamstring strain. Royals manager Mike Matheny said the plan was to activate Mondesi for Wednesday’s game, but RHP Ronald Bolanos was placed on the IL opening a spot a day earlier. Mondesi was in the on-deck circle as a pinch-hitter when the final out was made.