Wells, who turns 21 on July 12, hit .375 with two homers and 14 RBIs for the University of Arizona in a season cut to 15 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. He batted .357 with seven homers and 74 RBIs over 71 games in two seasons.
Wells’ slot had a value of nearly $2.5 million for the Yankees’ signing bonus pool.
Bettis, 31, pitched in the majors for parts of seven seasons, all for Colorado. He signed a minor league deal with New York in February.
Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November 2016 after going 14-8 in the Rockies’ rotation. He underwent surgery and chemotherapy and returned to the majors in August 2017, throwing seven shutout innings to beat Atlanta at Coors Field.
He was 1-6 with one save and a 6.08 ERA in 39 games, including three starts, for Colorado last season. He went 31-31 with a 5.12 ERA in 164 career games, 92 of them starts.
