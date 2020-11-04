He was among nine minor league free agents who agreed to minor league deals and will report to big league spring training, joined by right-handers Arodys Vizcaíno, Oscar De La Cruz and Harol González; outfielders Mallex Smith and Johneshwy Fargas; infielders José Peraza and Jake Hager; and catcher David Rodríguez.
In addition, infielders Luis Carpio and Mitchell Tolman agreed to minor league contracts without spring training invites.
Vizcaíno, 29, is 13-11 with 50 saves and a 3.01 ERA in seven seasons with Atlanta and the Chicago Cubs, the last in 2019.
Peraza, 26, hit .225 with eight doubles, one homer and eight RBI in 120 plate appearances with Boston this season and is a six-year big league veteran.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.