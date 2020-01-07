The Bay Area native is expected to join Max Stassi as the Angels’ new catching duo. Both are former Houston Astros catchers.
The Angels have bolstered their roster with veteran talent in the offseason. They signed third baseman Anthony Rendon to a $245 million, seven-year contract, and added a pair of veteran starting pitchers when they acquired Dylan Bundy from Baltimore and signed free agent Julio Teheran.
