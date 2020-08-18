BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.
The White Sox went 38-37 in division play in 2019. Chicago pitchers had a WHIP of 1.43 last season while striking out 8.1 hitters per game.
The Tigers went 22-53 in division play in 2019. Detroit hit .240 as a team last year while averaging 8.2 hits per game.
The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Chicago leads the season series 3-1.
INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Ian Hamilton: (right shoulder), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb), Yasmani Grandal: (undisclosed).
Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Niko Goodrum: (back), C.J. Cron: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.