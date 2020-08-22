The Cubs went 51-30 on their home field in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team last season and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.
The White Sox went 33-48 on the road in 2019. Chicago hit .261 as a team and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Ian Hamilton: (right shoulder), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
