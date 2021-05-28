White Sox: Kopech (left hamstring) had imaging done and La Russa remained optimistic and said they will know more Friday. ... SS Tim Anderson (left thumb soreness) missed his second straight game. The White Sox said he should be back Friday. ... RF Adam Eaton (hamstring) was not in the lineup after exiting Wednesday’s game against St. Louis. La Russa said Eaton will have some time off and not be placed on the IL. ... LHP Jace Fry (microdiscectomy) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte.