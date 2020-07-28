The Indians went 48-28 in division play in 2019. Cleveland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.22 last year while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.
The White Sox finished 38-37 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game last year.
INJURIES: Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe).
White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: (right shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: (light-headedness).
