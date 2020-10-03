A .268 career hitter, Cervelli spent his first seven seasons with the New York Yankees and also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves. He finished with 41 home runs and 275 RBIs.
Early in his career, Cervelli won a World Series championship as a backup with the 2009 Yankees, appearing in 42 games that season.
___
