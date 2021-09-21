Royals C Salvador Perez has 46 home runs this season -- two shy of Jorge Soler’s team record set in 2019 -- and sits at 198 for his career. One day earlier, Perez broke Johnny Bench’s MLB record for homers in a year by a player who caught at least 75% of his games. “Salvy is going to have to build a new mantle to display all of his mementos,” Matheny said. “Heck, he might as well build an entire fireplace.”