Starling Marte had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. He has played only 14 games with the A’s since coming over in a trade from Miami. ... Oakland SS Elvis Andrus was placed on paternity leave so he could be with his wife for the birth of their third child. The Rangers’ starting shortstop the previous 12 seasons missed the ceremony for Beltre. .... Texas rookie DH Yohel Pozo finished 2 for 4, a night after also going 2 for 4 in his big league debut.