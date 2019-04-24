Texas Rangers (12-10, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (13-13, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland will host Texas in a meeting of division foes.

The Athletics are 7-8 against AL West teams. Oakland has a collective on-base percentage of .318, good for fourth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the lineup with a mark of .417.

The Rangers are 2-6 on the road. The Texas pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 5.62, Lance Lynn paces the staff with a mark of 6.51. The Athletics won the last meeting 11-5. Frankie Montas earned his fourth victory and Ramon Laureano went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Oakland. Lynn registered his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Davis leads the Athletics with 10 home runs and is batting .242. Chapman is 9-for-26 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 13 extra base hits and has 22 RBIs. Asdrubal Cabrera is 11-for-36 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rangers: 6-4, .273 batting average, 6.24 ERA

Athletics Injuries: Lou Trivino: day-to-day (thumb), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (left ankle sprain), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 10-day IL (left arm), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: 10-day IL (knee), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.