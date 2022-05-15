Chapman error sets up Rays' big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matt Chapman’s throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday.
With runners on first and second and one out in the sixth inning, the Rays’ Harold Ramirez hit a chopper to Chapman, the three-time Gold Glove-winning third baseman. Chapman’s throw toward second base was wild, enabling Brandon Lowe to score the game’s first run. After Alex Manoah’s wild pitch brought in a second run, Ji-Man Choi punched a single into left to make it 3-0.
Lowe and Wander Franco had opened the inning with singles, the latter ending Franco’s 0-for-18 stretch.
Manoah (4-1) gave up five hits while striking out four in six innings. Only one of the three runs charged to him was earned.
Springs gave up four hits in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a ninth-inning single, one of six Toronto hits.
The Blue Jays have lost six of seven.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Blue Jays: OF George Springer was back in the lineup at DH after spraining his left ankle Friday night.
Rays: OF Manuel Margot, who is on an 11-game hitting streak, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a tight hamstring. ... RHP Ralph Garza was recalled from Triple-A Durham.
UP NEXT
Blue Jays: Ex-Mariner LHP Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.15 ERA) will pitch Monday night against Seattle’s Chris Flexen (1-5, 4.24) in the first game of a six-game Toronto homestand.
Rays: RHP Corey Kluber (1-2 4.55) will pitch for the Rays on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against Detroit Tigers rookie RHP Alex Faedo (0-1, 3.60).
