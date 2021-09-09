White Sox: LF Eloy Jiménez severely bruised his right knee when he was hit by a foul ball while sitting in the dugout during the second inning Tuesday night and is day to day. Jiménez stayed in the game initially before a slide into home plate in the fifth increased his knee pain and he exited. “I was paying attention to the game. I never expected a foul ball coming into my knee. It was crazy,” Jiménez said a day later, able to laugh about it. X-rays were negative but Jiménez was held of Chicago’s lineup Wednesday night. He didn’t test it out, saying, “today’s just rest.” “He’s got a significant bone bruise there, but the X-ray was negative so it’s just real sore. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” La Russa said. “It takes a while for it to bark. He slid, he felt it, but it was sore already. But it’s just like if something’s sore, you hit it again, it hurts again. If it was going to stiffen up more, that’s why sometimes you get a guy out right away and put ice on it.”