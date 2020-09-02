Yankees manager Aaron Boone received a one-game suspension and was also fined an undisclosed amount following the events during Tuesday night’s game.
Rays manager Kevin Cash received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount after being ejected during the game and for his comments afterward. Umpires convened before issuing warnings to both benches, and Cash was ejected after coming onto the field to argue.
Cash said following the game that someone has to be accountable, adding, “And the last thing I’ll say on this is I got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph. Period.”
Boone and Cash were scheduled to serve their suspensions Wednesday as the Rays and Yankees wrapped up a three-game series in New York. Chapman was also scheduled to begin serving his suspension Wednesday, unless he appeals.
Tensions have run high between the clubs for years, at least since now-retired Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia was ejected for plunking Jesus Sucre in 2018.
