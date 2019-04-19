Arizona Diamondbacks (10-9, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (8-9, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-1, 3.79 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 5.40 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cubs are 3-2 in home games. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .353 is fourth in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the lineup with an OBP of .458.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4 on the road. Arizona has hit 29 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Christian Walker leads the club with six, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 11 extra base hits and is slugging .635. Contreras is 9-for-30 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 14 RBIs and is batting .237. Adam Jones is 8-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .240 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 10-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Lester: 10-day IL (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 10-day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), T.J. McFarland: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.