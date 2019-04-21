Chicago White Sox (8-11, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-10, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (1-2, 8.85 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Tigers: Daniel Norris (1-0, 4.32 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Detroit and Chicago will play on Sunday at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are 5-5 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit has hit 10 home runs this season, the lowest total in the league. Niko Goodrum leads the team with two while slugging .509.

The White Sox have gone 5-5 against division opponents. The Chicago pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 5.54, Carlos Rodon leads the staff with a mark of 2.89. The White Sox won the last meeting 7-3. Carlos Rodon earned his third victory and Yoan Moncada went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Jordan Zimmermann took his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 19 hits and has five RBIs. Gordon Beckham is 7-for-29 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Moncada leads the White Sox with 12 extra base hits and has 18 RBIs. Eloy Jimenez is 9-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .244 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers Injuries: Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

