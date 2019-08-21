Chicago White Sox (56-69, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (77-49, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (13-6, 3.41 ERA) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (13-5, 3.50 ERA)

LINE: Twins -174; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Minnesota and Chicago will play on Wednesday.

The Twins are 29-17 against AL Central teams. Minnesota ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .272 batting average, Nelson Cruz leads the team with an average of .303.

The White Sox are 27-25 against AL Central Division teams. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .331. The Twins won the last meeting 14-4. Michael Pineda earned his ninth victory and Cruz went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Reynaldo Lopez took his 11th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 34 home runs and has 84 RBIs. Miguel Sano is 10-for-42 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 55 extra base hits and is slugging .494. Tim Anderson is 16-for-42 with six doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .303 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

