Los Angeles Dodgers (15-10, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (11-10, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (2-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Cubs: Cole Hamels (2-0, 2.77 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cubs are 6-3 on their home turf. Chicago has a collective batting average of .258 this season, led by Jason Heyward with an average of .339.

The Dodgers are 6-6 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .416. The Cubs won the last meeting 7-2. Jose Quintana earned his third victory and Javier Baez went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Kenta Maeda registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 28 hits and is batting .315. Willson Contreras has 11 hits and is batting .367 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 11 home runs and is batting .416. Corey Seager has 10 hits and is batting .270 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .235 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .226 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 10-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Lester: 10-day IL (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 10-day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 10-day IL (knee), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Russell Martin: 10-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

