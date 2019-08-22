Texas Rangers (63-65, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-69, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Ariel Jurado (6-9, 5.38 ERA) White Sox: Ross Detwiler (1-3, 6.10 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Lucas Giolito. Giolito threw nine innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with 12 strikeouts against Minnesota.

The White Sox are 30-31 in home games. Chicago is slugging .401 as a unit. Yoan Moncada leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Rangers are 25-38 on the road. Texas has hit 180 home runs as a team this season. Danny Santana leads them with 21, averaging one every 17.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 28 home runs and is batting .274. James McCann is 10-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .471. Danny Santana is 13-for-46 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers: 4-6, .272 batting average, 6.26 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.